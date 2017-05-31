NEWS

Dozens sought after fight near University of Delaware campus

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) --
Investigators are looking for dozens of people involved in a fight near the University of Delaware campus.

Newark Police obtained video showing part of the incident, after one of the victims found it on social media.

Police believe the brawl broke out on May 21 after one group was denied entry to a house party on North Chapel Street.

"They began assaulting subjects that were in the area at random, not necessarily affiliated with the party, and then fled," said Lt. Fred Nelson.

Four people were injured, including a 21-year-old woman who suffered a concussion.

Newark police are hoping to identify approximately thirty people involved in the fight.

