NEWS

Drexel University professor under fire for 'white genocide' tweet

GeorgeCiccariello-Maher (Drexel.edu)

PHILADELPHIA --
A Drexel University professor has been summoned to a meeting with school officials after he tweeted, "All I Want for Christmas is White Genocide."

George Ciccariello-Maher, who is white, is an associate professor of politics at the Philadelphia university. His online biography says his academic specialties include "race and racism."

Drexel condemned the Twitter message as "utterly reprehensible" and "deeply disturbing." The school says in a statement it's "taking this situation very seriously" and has contacted the professor to meet.

Ciccariello-Maher tells The Associated Press by email Monday that the Christmas Eve tweet was meant to be satirical. He says he was mocking what he called the "imaginary concept" of "white genocide," which he says was invented by white supremacists. He says Drexel's statement "sends a chilling message."
Related Topics:
newsphiladelphia newsdrexel university
(Copyright ©2016 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
12 Killings in Chicago Over Christmas Weekend
Stars React to George Michael's Death
Philadelphia Christmas tree recycling starts next week
Tires slashed on 9 vehicles in Northwood
More News
Top Stories
Truck overturns on I-76 ramp in King of Prussia
Tires slashed on 9 vehicles in Northwood
Singer George Michael dies at age 53
Pennsylvania's highest-in-nation gas tax going up again
VIDEO: Shoppers, and gifts, return to stores
Man critical after shooting in Tioga-Nicetown
Russia: Crashed jet fragments pulled from Black Sea
Show More
Trump: I'll Dissolve Foundation to Avoid 'Appearance' of Conflict
Police investigate fatal stabbing in Allentown
Suspects sought after 7 shot at NC Christmas party
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Toms River
Christmas Day fire heavily damages Glen Mills home
More News
Photos
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
Hundreds gather for vigil in honor of NJ State trooper
Foam fills Center City street after PECO substation explosion
More Photos