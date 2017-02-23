Driver crashes into front window of Upper Darby home

An Upper Darby home is in need of major repair after a car came crashing right through the front window.Chopper 6 was over the scene on the 7100 block of Marshall Road.Action News also obtained surveillance video of the car slamming into the building at 8 p.m. Wednesday.It somehow managed to bend over the parking meter and ride up perfectly, launching through the window, but missing the wall.A bedroom was on the other side.Fortunately, the only person in the home was not hurt.Police say the driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.------