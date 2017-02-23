NEWS

Driver crashes into front window of Upper Darby home

An Upper Darby home is in need of major repair after a car came crashing right through the front window. (WPVI)

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) --
An Upper Darby home is in need of major repair after a car came crashing right through the front window.

Chopper 6 was over the scene on the 7100 block of Marshall Road.

Action News also obtained surveillance video of the car slamming into the building at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

It somehow managed to bend over the parking meter and ride up perfectly, launching through the window, but missing the wall.

A bedroom was on the other side.

Fortunately, the only person in the home was not hurt.

Police say the driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
