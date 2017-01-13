Driver critically injured in Frankford crash

A driver is hospitalized in critical condition after a serious crash in the Frankford section of Philadelphia.It happened near the intersection of Frankford Avenue and Church Street before 11 a.m. Friday.Police tell Action News a 59-year-old man was traveling north on Frankford Avenue when his car slammed into one of the pillars supporting SEPTA's elevated rail line.He was rushed to Einstein Medical Center in critical condition.There was no immediate word what led to the crash.