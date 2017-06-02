NEWS

Driver flees from police during traffic stop along I-76

EMBED </>More Videos

Driver flees from police during traffic stop: Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on June 2, 2017. (WPVI)

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police say a driver took off during a traffic stop in West Philadelphia.

It happened at 1 a.m. Friday on the Girard Avenue exit ramp from the westbound Schuylkill Expressway.

Police stopped the car following a report of a shooting nearby on the highway.

The driver got out and ran off before officers reached the vehicle.

There were no reports of any gunshot victims turning up at nearby hospitals following that reported shooting.
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
newsphiladelphia newstrafficshootingWest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
'Tear it down': DC mayor reacts to fake ICE flyers
Conway won't say whether Trump believes global warming is a hoax
Woman in custody after throwing son down subway stairs
At least 35 dead in Philippine resort attack; suspect dead after taking own life
More News
Top Stories
Ex-Penn State officials face sentencing in Sandusky case
Delaware school worker charged with sex crime
Philly councilman describes moment he was stabbed
AccuWeather: Staying Warm
Penn State hazing death tops agenda at public meeting
Unflappable Ananya Vinay wins National Spelling Bee
Man dies after being shot 10 times in Strawberry Mansion
Show More
36 die from smoke in Philippine casino after gunman set fire
Trump says US will withdraw from Paris climate accord
Business owner comes face-to-face with bear in Bucks Co.
Curry, Durant power Warriors past Cavs in Game 1, 113-91
Sears says that some Kmart stores targets of security breach
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Penn State hazing death tops agenda at public meeting
Ex-Penn State officials face sentencing in Sandusky case
Philly councilman describes moment he was stabbed
More Video