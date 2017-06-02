Driver flees from police during traffic stop along I-76

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Police say a driver took off during a traffic stop in West Philadelphia.
It happened at 1 a.m. Friday on the Girard Avenue exit ramp from the westbound Schuylkill Expressway.
Police stopped the car following a report of a shooting nearby on the highway.
The driver got out and ran off before officers reached the vehicle.
There were no reports of any gunshot victims turning up at nearby hospitals following that reported shooting.
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps