MAURICE RIVER TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --State police are investigating a fatal crash in Cumberland County, N.J.
It happened at 8 a.m. Friday near milepost 21.3 on Route 55 in Maurice River Township.
Police say a driver lost control and crash into some woods.
That person died of the injuries sustained in the crash.
No other vehicles were involved.
There was no immediate word what caused the driver to lose control.
