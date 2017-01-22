NEWS

Driver killed in Voorhees crash

VOORHEES, N.J. (WPVI) --
One person was killed after a crash in Voorhees, Camden County.

It happened around 10:24 a.m. Sunday on Kreeson-Gibbsboro Road (County Route 685) in the area of the Kresson Golf Course.

Police say the driver of a 2009 Range Rover veered off the roadway striking several trees.

Voorhees police were informed by Emergency Medical Personnel at the scene that the driver was the sole occupant and succumbed to injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information should call the Voorhees Police Department at 856-428-5400.
Voorhees
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
