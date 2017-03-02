Eek! Mouse delays London-to-San Francisco flight for 4 hours

How he squeaked through security is anyone's guess.A little mouse made for a big delay on a British Airways flight from London to San Francisco.The passengers were buckled up and ready to go when the crew told them that a mouse-spotting meant they couldn't take off.The crew joked that the mouse couldn't enter US airspace without a passport, and told everyone they needed a whole new plane. That meant a four-hour delay.They told KGO-TV in San Francisco after the flight arrived Wednesday that despite the delay most passengers were happy to be on a mouse-free aircraft, especially since they would be eating on the flight.British Airways apologized and said they were satisfied that only two-legged passengers were on the flight once it took off.------