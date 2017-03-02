NEWS

Eek! Mouse delays London-to-San Francisco flight for 4 hours

EMBED </>More News Videos

How he squeaked through security is anyone's guess. (WPVI)

How he squeaked through security is anyone's guess.

A little mouse made for a big delay on a British Airways flight from London to San Francisco.

The passengers were buckled up and ready to go when the crew told them that a mouse-spotting meant they couldn't take off.

The crew joked that the mouse couldn't enter US airspace without a passport, and told everyone they needed a whole new plane. That meant a four-hour delay.

They told KGO-TV in San Francisco after the flight arrived Wednesday that despite the delay most passengers were happy to be on a mouse-free aircraft, especially since they would be eating on the flight.

British Airways apologized and said they were satisfied that only two-legged passengers were on the flight once it took off.

------
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldairplane
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Democrat accuses Comey of withholding Russia information
For Donald Trump Jr., lingering questions about meeting with pro-Russia group
ANALYSIS: Administration can't shake itself out of Russia pattern
Hundreds of al-Qaeda contacts found in Yemen raid
New app changing way locals give to homeless
More News
Top Stories
AG Jeff Sessions recusing himself from campaign investigations
Teenager charged in attack on Chester County woman
Hundreds 'Stand Against Hate' at Philadelphia rally
Pet mix-up: Missing dog adopted by another owner
Judge: Casey Anthony may have accidentally killed daughter
Police: Man who walked naked down Del. street arrested
DA: Detective stole cash, drugs before apparent suicide
Show More
New app changing way locals give to homeless
'Zombie houses' getting makeover in Collingswood
Service resumes on SEPTA's West Trenton Line after fire
Teen pushes nephew to safety, struck by truck in Olney
Officials investigating fatal shooting in Camden
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Hundreds 'Stand Against Hate' at Philadelphia rally
Service resumes on SEPTA's West Trenton Line after fire
Troubleshooters: Help for couple who wants rollaway vehicle replaced
More Video