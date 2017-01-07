NEWS

Employee rescues dozens of animals in Montco SPCA blaze
Dozens of animals were saved because of the quick thinking of an employee after a fire at a Montgomery County, Pennsylvania SPCA.

The fire started around 1:35 a.m. Saturday at 19 Ridge Pike in Whitemarsh Township.

The worker on staff called 911, and then began moving the animals away from the fire.

Ten dogs and fifteen cats were brought to safety.

Firefighters arrived to heavy smoke coming from the building, and fire on the roof.

They quickly went to work to douse the flames and also helped to rescue the animals.

Fortunately no animals were injured. They are being relocated to the SPCA in Perkiomenville and Abington.

Icy conditions made it tough for firefighters to work at scene, but they were able to get the blaze under control.
