For the past seven weeks, 13 local students have been doing their part in the fight against cancer by raising money.That effort was recognized Saturday night at an event emceed by our own Erin O'Hearn.The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society named its "Student of the Year" at the Lowes Hotel in Center City.Team Harriton, made up of students Alexander Wu and Sophia Kandoussi, were chosen at the grand finale celebration for raising $28,000 for cancer.Overall, the friendly, philanthropic competition raised more than $105,000.