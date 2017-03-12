NEWS

Erin O'Hearn emcees 'Student of the Year' ceremony in Center City

EMBED </>More News Videos

For the past seven weeks, 13 local students have been doing their part in the fight against cancer by raising money. (WPVI)

CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
For the past seven weeks, 13 local students have been doing their part in the fight against cancer by raising money.

That effort was recognized Saturday night at an event emceed by our own Erin O'Hearn.

The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society named its "Student of the Year" at the Lowes Hotel in Center City.

Team Harriton, made up of students Alexander Wu and Sophia Kandoussi, were chosen at the grand finale celebration for raising $28,000 for cancer.

Overall, the friendly, philanthropic competition raised more than $105,000.

------
Related Topics:
newsphiladelphia newscancerfundraiserCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Baldwin returns to 'SNL' as Trump, Johansson spoofs Ivanka
Crime Fighters: Cold case murder mystery
Girl, 3, dies after fire blamed on recharging hoverboard
Man killed in crash in Mill Creek, Del.
More News
Top Stories
Winter Storm Watch Monday Night Into Tuesday
Days before spring, frigid temps in Philadelphia
Joni Sledge, founding member of Sister Sledge, dies at 60
Crime Fighters: Cold case murder mystery
Surveillance pictures released in teen shooting in Tioga-Nicetown
Man killed in crash in Mill Creek, Del.
2 dead, 3 hospitalized after car crash, fire in Camden County
Show More
Girl, 3, dies after fire blamed on recharging hoverboard
Police investigating suspicious death in Hunting Park
Firefighters battle 3-alarm blaze at West Philly carpet business
Firefighters honor longtime fire marshal of Atlantic County
Prominent US Attorney Preet Bharara says he was 'fired' after not resigning
More News
Top Video
Days before spring, frigid temps in Philadelphia
Joni Sledge, founding member of Sister Sledge, dies at 60
Crime Fighters: Cold case murder mystery
Man killed in crash in Mill Creek, Del.
More Video