NEWS

Events around the Delaware Valley to celebrate Memorial Day

EMBED </>More Videos

Events around the Delaware Valley to celebrate Memorial Day. Annie McCormick reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on May 28, 2017. (WPVI)

By
Memorial Day is a time to honor the men and women who fought and died for our country. And communities all across our area are doing just that.

The first annual Penn's Landing Waterfront Day brought families out ahead of Sunday night's fireworks, and are getting people in the mood for the holiday weekend.

The true meaning of Memorial Day in our historic region began with fife and drums at Washington Crossing Historic Park.

Revolutionary war re-enactors gathered with veterans and elected officials. They laid American flags on the graves of continental soldiers.

And at the site of the first Memorial Day observance in Philadelphia, the traditional Decoration Day service took place at Laurel Hill Cemetery.

They honored General George Gordon Meade, the hero of the battle of Gettysburg.

In Delaware County, people lined State Street for a parade. Clydesdale horses joined Media's fire and police departments making beer stops along the route.

In Aston, Widener University Army ROTC and Sun Valley High School Marine JROTC participated in American Legion Post 926's annual service.

Across the bridge at the Gloucester County, NJ Veterans Memorial Cemetery Veterans and County Freeholders laid wreaths on graves and organizers dedicated a new monument on Memorial Walk.

To kick off the summer season, a spectacular fireworks show will erupt over the Delaware River following a free show by the United States Air Force band.

The concert starts at 8 p.m. and the fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
newsphiladelphia newsmemorial day
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
North Korea launches short range missile
Navy parachutist dies during demonstration over Hudson River
8 dead in shooting rampage in Mississippi
Grandmother, children killed in North Philadelphia fire
More News
Top Stories
Grandmother, children killed in North Philadelphia fire
Man and woman murdered in Port Richmond
More jail time for ex-teacher who had sex with teen in cemetery
Shark named Mary Lee detected off New Jersey coast
8 dead in shooting rampage in Mississippi
Man dies after Willingboro hit-and-run, vehicle found
Teen rescues baby from burning home in Overbrook
Show More
Slain Va. officer was former Marine, father of 3, and native of Philly
Boy's frightening toss off water slide caught on video
Half of NJ 8th grade class refuses to pose with Speaker Ryan
Mother of Uber CEO killed in boat accident
New Jersey nightclub shooting kills 1, injures 5
More News
Top Video
Grandmother, children killed in North Philadelphia fire
Boy's frightening toss off water slide caught on video
Police investigate fatal Wynnefield shooting
Police: Argument leads to shooting in Frankford
More Video