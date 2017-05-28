Events around the Delaware Valley to celebrate Memorial Day

Memorial Day is a time to honor the men and women who fought and died for our country. And communities all across our area are doing just that.The first annual Penn's Landing Waterfront Day brought families out ahead of Sunday night's fireworks, and are getting people in the mood for the holiday weekend.The true meaning of Memorial Day in our historic region began with fife and drums at Washington Crossing Historic Park.Revolutionary war re-enactors gathered with veterans and elected officials. They laid American flags on the graves of continental soldiers.And at the site of the first Memorial Day observance in Philadelphia, the traditional Decoration Day service took place at Laurel Hill Cemetery.They honored General George Gordon Meade, the hero of the battle of Gettysburg.In Delaware County, people lined State Street for a parade. Clydesdale horses joined Media's fire and police departments making beer stops along the route.In Aston, Widener University Army ROTC and Sun Valley High School Marine JROTC participated in American Legion Post 926's annual service.Across the bridge at the Gloucester County, NJ Veterans Memorial Cemetery Veterans and County Freeholders laid wreaths on graves and organizers dedicated a new monument on Memorial Walk.To kick off the summer season, a spectacular fireworks show will erupt over the Delaware River following a free show by the United States Air Force band.The concert starts at 8 p.m. and the fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.----------