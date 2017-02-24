NEWS

Evesham Twp. police seek man who performed lewd act

EVESHAM TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
Police in Burlington County are searching for a man who they say performed a lewd act in front of women.

Officials believe this same man has done this at least 6 times before.

Police in Evesham Township were called to the area of Kings Grant Drive and Woodlake Drive just before 5 p.m. Thursday.

Three adult women say they saw the man hiding in bushes in the act.

Other witnesses also saw him run away.

Police have released a sketch.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Evesham Township police.

