Evesham Twp. police seek man who performed lewd act

Police in Burlington County are searching for a man who they say performed a lewd act in front of women.Officials believe this same man has done this at least 6 times before.Police in Evesham Township were called to the area of Kings Grant Drive and Woodlake Drive just before 5 p.m. Thursday.Three adult women say they saw the man hiding in bushes in the act.Other witnesses also saw him run away.Police have released a sketch.If you have any information, you're asked to call Evesham Township police.------