Evesham Twp. police seek man who performed lewd act

EVESHAM TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --Police in Burlington County are searching for a man who they say performed a lewd act in front of women.
Officials believe this same man has done this at least 6 times before.
Police in Evesham Township were called to the area of Kings Grant Drive and Woodlake Drive just before 5 p.m. Thursday.
Three adult women say they saw the man hiding in bushes in the act.
Other witnesses also saw him run away.
Police have released a sketch.
If you have any information, you're asked to call Evesham Township police.
