NEWS

Former Penn professor convicted in wife's death released from prison
EMBED </>More News Videos

A former Ivy League professor convicted in the bludgeoning death of his wife at their suburban Philadelphia home has been released from prison. (WPVI)

ALBION, Pa. --
A former Ivy League professor convicted in the bludgeoning death of his wife at their suburban Philadelphia home has been released from prison.

Pennsylvania Department of Corrections spokeswoman Susan McNaughton said the former University of Pennsylvania economics professor Rafael Robb was released Sunday morning from the State Correctional Institution at Albion.

Robb, of Upper Merion, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the 2006 death of his wife Ellen.

Ellen Robb's family won a $124 million judgment against Rafael Robb in a civil suit over her death, and is now trying to collect on it. They believe Robb has several million dollars in retirement funds. They are sometimes protected in such cases, but the family believes her estate is entitled to at least half the money, according to her brother, Gary Gregory, of Sherborn, Massachusetts.

Ellen Robb had retained a divorce lawyer and was planning to move out when she was killed in 2006. She had complained of years of verbal and emotional abuse, he said. The couple's then 12-year-old daughter, Olivia, raised by another brother in Haddonfield, New Jersey, has since finished college, Gregory said.

"This guy killed Ellen to protect his assets," Gregory told The Associated Press on Friday. "He has repeatedly shown a lack of remorse."

Robb served the maximum 10 years of the five- to 10-year term for voluntary manslaughter, after the family fought his bid to be paroled after five years.

Robb, who taught game theory at Penn, told police that he had come home to find the house burglarized.

He later admitted that he killed his wife during an argument as she wrapped presents days before Christmas.
Related Topics:
newscrimelawsuitpa. newsNorristown Borough
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Daughter of convicted killer awarded $124 million
NEWS
Orlando police officer killed; suspect still at large
President-Elect Trump Lashes Out at Meryl Streep After Golden Globes Speech
US Navy Ship Fired Warning Shots at Iranian Boats
No, Justice Ginsberg Hasn't Said She's Resigning
Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting Suspect Due in Court
More News
Top Stories
Dumbbell crashes through SUV windshield on NJ Turnpike
Mother and boyfriend charged in Abington teen's murder
Orlando police officer killed; suspect still at large
Streep takes on Trump while accepting Golden Globe award
Court facilities in Trenton closed due to water main break
Overturned SEPTA bus closes part of Woodhaven Rd.
Water main break closes South Jersey school
Show More
Paris police: 17 arrested over Kardashian West jewelry heist
Court hearing for dad of Brendan Creato today
Sinkhole swallows car and SUV in Kensington
South Jersey native killed in Fort Lauderdale airport shooting
Dozens displaced after 3-alarm apartment fire in Gloucester Twp.
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Overturned SEPTA bus closes part of Woodhaven Rd.
Water main break closes South Jersey school
Streep takes on Trump while accepting Golden Globe award
More Video