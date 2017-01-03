NEWS

Family blames Apple's FaceTime in suit over crash that killed girl, 5
EMBED </>More News Videos

A Texas couple whose 5-year-old daughter died in a crash involving a driver who was allegedly using Apple's FaceTime video chatting app is suing the tech company. (WLS)

SAN JOSE, Calif. --
A Texas couple whose 5-year-old daughter died in a crash involving a driver who was allegedly using Apple's FaceTime video chatting app is suing the tech company.

The lawsuit filed this month in Santa Clara Superior Court accuses Apple of not implementing iPhone features that would automatically disable FaceTime based on technology that calculates highway speeds.

Apple hasn't responded to the lawsuit and didn't immediately respond to an email Saturday seeking comment.

Moriah Modisette was killed in a 2014 Christmas Eve accident near Dallas. The lawsuit obtained by California television KTLA claims police found FaceTime running on the iPhone of the driver who struck the Modisette family at 65 mph.

The family claims Apple knew the risks of using FaceTime while driving because the company patented "lock-out" technology in 2008.
Related Topics:
newsapplelawsuitcar crashchild killedu.s. & worldTexasCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Soldier's wife battling cancer delivers 4 healthy babies
Police: Homeowner shoots, kills intruder in Frankford
Trump Criticizes House Republicans Over Move to Weaken Ethics Group
Police: Fight involving Phila. officer under investigation
Family Sues Apple, Claims FaceTime Distracted Driver in Fatal Crash
More News
Top Stories
New Philly beverage tax giving shoppers sticker shock
Police: Homeowner shoots, kills intruder in Frankford
Police: Fight involving Phila. officer under investigation
Ford cancels plan for $1.6B Mexico plant; to add 700 jobs in Michigan
Delaware man injured in Istanbul attack returns home
AccuWeather: Rain Today, Snow Showers Later
4 children die after pesticide sprayed under home
Show More
Driver hurt after Wawa truck, SUV collide in Feltonville
Missing 6-year-old Colorado boy focus of Amber Alert, reward
$6 million of jewelry stolen on New Year's Eve in Manhattan
4 Dead From Suspected Pesticide Poisoning at Texas Home
Penn State falls to USC 52-49 in Rose Bowl
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Police: Homeowner shoots, kills intruder in Frankford
Police: Fight involving Phila. officer under investigation
House GOP votes to gut independent ethics office
More Video