Family members tell Action News that they have located a 5-year-old boy who was reported missing in Philadelphia's Kensington section.The mother of 5-year-old Naair Thomas says the boy was with another family member.Naair was reported missing Monday night after he failed to return home with his step-grandfather, 60-year-old Stewart Gertman.Police say Naair lives with Gertman.Police have not released any additional details at this time.------