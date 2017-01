Family of 7 displaced in Prospect Park fire

A family of seven has been displaced by an early morning fire in Delaware County.The two-alarm fire broke out on the 700 block of 14th Avenue in Prospect Park shortly before 1 a.m. Monday.Firefighters arrived to fierce flames pouring from the top of the three-story house.No one was hurt in the blaze.Action News is told the heat and flames damaged the siding of a neighboring home.Investigators were working to determine the cause.Sadly, most of the family's belongings were lost the fire.The American Red Cross and Salvation Army are providing services to the family.In addition, a Gofundme account has been set up to assist the family: https://www.gofundme.com/family-fire-in-prospect