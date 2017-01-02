Family of 7 displaced in Prospect Park fire

PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (WPVI) --A family of seven has been displaced by an early morning fire in Delaware County.
The two-alarm fire broke out on the 700 block of 14th Avenue in Prospect Park shortly before 1 a.m. Monday.
Firefighters arrived to fierce flames pouring from the top of the three-story house.
No one was hurt in the blaze.
Action News is told the heat and flames damaged the siding of a neighboring home.
Investigators were working to determine the cause.
Sadly, most of the family's belongings were lost the fire.
The American Red Cross and Salvation Army are providing services to the family.
In addition, a Gofundme account has been set up to assist the family: https://www.gofundme.com/family-fire-in-prospect