Family of child found wandering in Allentown located

ALLENTOWN (WPVI) --Police have located the family of a 3-year-old boy found wandering in Allentown Thursday morning.
The boy was found around 9:45 a.m. in the 2000 block of East Pennsylvania Street.
Police sent out his photo in hopes of finding his family.
A few hours later, they located his parents.
Police say the boy's grandmother who was watching the child worked the night-shift, thought her grandson was sleeping, and fell asleep herself.
The child then managed to leave the home.
He is now back home safely and no charges will be filed.
