Family of child found wandering in Allentown located

ALLENTOWN (WPVI) --
Police have located the family of a 3-year-old boy found wandering in Allentown Thursday morning.

The boy was found around 9:45 a.m. in the 2000 block of East Pennsylvania Street.

Police sent out his photo in hopes of finding his family.

A few hours later, they located his parents.

Police say the boy's grandmother who was watching the child worked the night-shift, thought her grandson was sleeping, and fell asleep herself.

The child then managed to leave the home.

He is now back home safely and no charges will be filed.

