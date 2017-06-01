Family of child found wandering in Allentown located

Police have located the family of a 3-year-old boy found wandering in Allentown Thursday morning.The boy was found around 9:45 a.m. in the 2000 block of East Pennsylvania Street.Police sent out his photo in hopes of finding his family.A few hours later, they located his parents.Police say the boy's grandmother who was watching the child worked the night-shift, thought her grandson was sleeping, and fell asleep herself.The child then managed to leave the home.He is now back home safely and no charges will be filed.----------