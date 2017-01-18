NEWS

Family says smoke detectors help them escape burning home in Delco

ASTON, Pa. (WPVI) --
A family credits smoke detectors for helping to save their lives inside a burning home in Aston, Delaware County.

The fire started around 7:22 a.m. Wednesday on the 200 block of Valley Green Drive.

Firefighters arrived to find a family already outside their home.

They say an alerting smoke detector allowed them to flee the home safely.

The fire marshal says flames had consumed the entire second floor.

The blaze was also in the walls and roof.

They quickly went to work knocking down the flames.

The Red Cross arrived to assist three family members.

So far, no injuries reported or word on a cause.

Officials say the fire does not appear to be suspicious.
Related Topics:
newshouse firepa. newsAston Township
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Nikki Haley: 'United Nations Could Benefit From a Fresh Set of Eyes'
Trump's Pick for EPA Testifies That Climate Change Is No Hoax
Russia extends residence permit for Snowden
How Trump's EPA Pick Has Favored State Over Federal Authority on the Environment
More News
Top Stories
Christie: No Trump role because wife refused to move
Security guard charged with murder in bar shooting
Slip-and-fall bandits sought in Verizon store robbery
Chief of staff: George H.W. Bush hospitalized in Houston
Trump encouraging crowd for inauguration events
Aw rats! Philadelphia ranked #1 for rodents
Metal debris crashes onto car, injures dog on I-676
Show More
Search for missing elderly man in Montco
Pit bull attack in Atlanta kills 1 child, injures 2 others
"Little Nicky" Scarfo, ex-Philly mob boss, dies in prison
Suspected dog thief targeting Chester County neighborhood
Father: Machete victim had 46 cuts on her head alone
More News
Photos
2017 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
Local crews hit roads as snow falls across region
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
More Photos