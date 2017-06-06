NEWS

Family sues over unarmed man's shooting by Philadelphia police officer

EMBED </>More Videos

Family sues over unarmed man's shooting by Philly cop. Monica Malpass reports during Action News at 5pm on June 6, 2017. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA --
The family of an unarmed man shot and killed by an undercover Philadelphia police officer has sued the city.

The family of Richard Ferretti says in a lawsuit filed Monday in federal court he was driving around looking for a parking spot in May 2016 when officers tried to stop him.

Police say they were responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle. They allege Ferretti refused to stop his minivan and that's when Officer Shannon Coolbaugh fired at him.

Witnesses say they heard Ferretti yelling, "I'm stopping!"

Coolbaugh remains on desk duty as a grand jury determines whether he should face charges

Commissioner Richard Ross says he has concerns about the tactics used the night Ferretti was shot.

Prosecutors aren't commenting.

The lawsuit seeks more than $150,000 in damages.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
newsphiladelphia newsshooting
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Spicer won't say whether Trump has confidence in Sessions
US strikes pro-Syrian regime forces near coalition training facility
'I was frozen:' Cosby's accuser says she was drugged, groped
Boy, 6, shot in head, mother also wounded in Wilmington
3 boys arrested for attack on mentally challenged man in Germantown
More News
Top Stories
3 boys arrested for attack on mentally challenged man in Germantown
Prosecutor: Woman shot NJ Transit driver, then killed self
Boy, 6, shot in head, mother also wounded in Wilmington
Escaped Bucks County prisoner taken into custody
'I was frozen:' Cosby's accuser says she was drugged, groped
5 Pennsbury students hospitalized for possible chemical exposure
Police: Girl abducted in NE Philadelphia, later released
Show More
Prosecutors: Men used Instagram for $50K con
Bucks Co. man convicted in 'gifted' girl sex assault case
Southwest Airlines 3-day sale; $79 flights from Philadelphia
96-year-old New Jersey poll worker inspires
Troubled Trenton hotel shut down for safety violations
More News
Top Video
3 boys arrested for attack on mentally challenged man in Germantown
Prosecutor: Woman shot NJ Transit driver, then killed self
Boy, 6, shot in head, mother also wounded in Wilmington
Escaped Bucks County prisoner taken into custody
More Video