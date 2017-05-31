EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2042093" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police investigate suspicious child's death in SW Philadelphia. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on May 26, 2017.

A father has been charged in the death of his 6-week-old son in Southwest Philadelphia31-year-old Omar Cooper was charged with Homicide and related offenses.Officers were called to the 5800 block of Willows Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Friday for a report of an injured child.The child, identified as 6-week-old Omar Braxton-Cooper, was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where he was pronounced dead.Police say the baby had suffered multiple traumatic injuries throughout his body.Upon further investigation by the Homicide Unit, the victim's father was arrested.----------