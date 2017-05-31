NEWS

Father charged in 6-week-old son's death in South Philadelphia

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A father has been charged in the death of his 6-week-old son in South Philadelphia.

31-year-old Omar Cooper was charged with Homicide and related offenses.

Officers were called to the 5800 block of Willows Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Friday for a report of an injured child.

EMBED More News Videos

Police investigate suspicious child's death in SW Philadelphia. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on May 26, 2017.



The child, identified as 6-week-old Omar Braxton-Cooper, was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the baby had suffered multiple traumatic injuries throughout his body.

Upon further investigation by the Homicide Unit, the victim's father was arrested.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
newsphiladelphia newsfather chargedbabybaby deathSouth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Creato jury dismissed after failing to reach verdict
Police: Pa. physician arrested at Trump hotel with 2 guns
At least 90 killed after bomb rips through central Kabul
Politicians, environmentalists react to idea US could leave Paris accord
What to know about the Paris Agreement, possible US withdrawal
More News
Top Stories
Creato jury dismissed after failing to reach verdict
Police: Pa. physician arrested at Trump hotel with 2 guns
Suspect escapes crisis center in Delaware County
Father: Girl, 7, brain dead after Olney incident
AccuWeather: A Chance of Storms
1st direct flight to Iceland, Kenney on board, diverted
Mom looking for missing son finds his father, aunt dead
Show More
Trump's 'covfefe' tweet triggers internet frenzy
White House: Trump to pull U.S. from Paris climate accord
Suspect arrested after stealing car with baby inside
At least 90 killed after bomb rips through central Kabul
Police, bomb squad find apparent secret lab in Manayunk
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
American Cancer Society Bike-A-Thon
PHOTOS: 2017 NFL Draft in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: The amazing sights of Winterthur's Point-to-Point
More Photos