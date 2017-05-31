Father of 7 y/o Olney girl who was found w bag over her head tells me she is now brain dead @6abc — Jeannette Reyes (@6abcJeannette) May 31, 2017

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2058492" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch video from the Action Cam in the Olney section of Philadelphia, where a young girl was found injured in her home.

18 y/o allegedly steals mother's car, police respond to call, mother then finds 7 y/o daughter in basement with bag over head/not breathing — Jeannette Reyes (@6abcJeannette) May 31, 2017

Philly Police calling it a strange case. Still looking for 18 y/o. His 7 y/o sister is in the hospital in extremely critical condition @6abc — Jeannette Reyes (@6abcJeannette) May 31, 2017

The father of a 7-year-old girl found unresponsive in her Olney home tells Action News the girl is now brain dead.Word of that development came after 8 a.m. Wednesday, seven hours after police were first called to a home on the 5500 block of North American Street.It was 1 a.m. when a woman told an arriving police officer that her 18-year-old son had taken off with her car.The responding officer asked for the car's registration.Authorities say the woman went down to the basement to look for the paperwork. That is when the woman says she discovered her 7-year-old daughter with a bag over her head.The girl was not breathing.The woman hysterically ran out of the house with her daughter in her arms. The officer began CPR on the girl.Backup officers arrived and police continued to perform CPR in the back of the police vehicle as they rushed to Einstein Medical Center.The girl was admitted to the hospital in extremely critical condition.Chief Inspector Scott Small says the vehicle that was reported stolen, that had initially brought police to the home, was recovered at 3rd and Champlost Streets, a few blocks from the home.Police say the vehicle had crashed.The 18-year-old man had ran off on foot. People continue to search for him.----------