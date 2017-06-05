NEWS

Father of escaped Bucks County prisoner arrested

By and Annie McCormick
DOYLESTOWN TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Police have arrested a Bucks County man for aiding in his son's escape from authorities in Doylestown.

Daniel Selby Sr., 65, of Fountainville, Pa., was taken into police custody Monday evening.

Selby Sr. will be processed and arraigned on the charges of hindering apprehension, aiding consummation of crime, and obstructing administration of law.

The search for escaped prisoner Daniel Selby Jr. was called off earlier Monday, because authorities believed he left the area.

In an update late Monday morning, investigators say they believe Daniel Selby Jr. got into a car at the 7-Eleven on Edison Road and Route 611, then left around 5:30 a.m. That location is less than a mile away from the county jail.

There was no immediate word on where authorities think Selby may be headed.


Authorities say all this started after Selby was picked up in Lansdowne for failure to appear on a drug charge.

Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, while he was being transported, he told officers he was sick and was allowed out of the van.

That's when he allegedly pushed a deputy and ran off into the night, still handcuffed.


"Detectives will look for him. They'll interview family members, things like that. We'll try to convince him to turn himself in, it's very important that he does," said Chief Jim Donnelly of Central Bucks Regional Police. "Maybe after he settles in and realizes the predicament that he's in, he'll turn himself in."

Selby was originally arrested on a drug charge. He now potentially faces a felony charged for escaping and an assault charge for pushing the deputy.

Police said it's also likely the person who picked Selby up will also be charged. They have not specified if his father was that person.

A shelter-in-place recommendation issued late Sunday for residents in the area was lifted Monday morning.

The Central Bucks School District canceled classes at all schools Monday in response to the manhunt.

Selby is a described as a white male standing six feet tall with brown hair and a scruffy beard.

He was wearing an orange shirt, a transport belt, handcuffs and a white blanket when he escaped.

