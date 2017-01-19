NEWS

FBI investigating threats to Jewish centers
EMBED </>More News Videos

Federal authorities say they're investigating threats to Jewish centers nationwide. (WPVI)

By MICHAEL TARM
CHICAGO --
Federal authorities say they're investigating threats to Jewish centers nationwide.

A brief FBI statement Wednesday says it and the Justice Department's civil-rights division are investigating "possible civil rights violations in connection with threats." The statement from the agency's Washington headquarters doesn't characterize the threats.

But the Anti-Defamation League the same day issued a statement citing "a series of bomb threats to Jewish community centers in at least 17 states."

The ADL's Jonathan Greenblatt adds about actual explosives that "so far these threats do not appear to be credible." But the statement says centers should still take them seriously.

The ADL says it's received reports of threats in New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Delaware, Connecticut, Alabama, California, Maine, Tennessee, South Carolina, Missouri, Texas and Kansas.
Related Topics:
newsjewishbomb threatu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Ivanka Trump Says She Will Not Be Filling In as 'First Lady'
Trump's Inauguration: Celebration for Some, Stress for Others, Poll Finds
Pence Protesters Twerk Their Way Through DC
Over 20 Feared Trapped After Avalanche Buries Hotel in Italy
More News
Top Stories
Center City letter bomb victim speaks to Action News
Woman, 91, fights off intruder in her NJ home
Trio sought in armed robbery at Manayunk shop
Fire damages 3 town homes in Delaware
AccuWeather: Partly Sunny, Mild Today
Donor program helping turn tragedy into 'gift of life'
George H.W. Bush in ICU; Barbara Bush also hospitalized
Show More
Funeral director who had bodies in her garage gets prison
Obama holds final news conference; defends Manning decision
Charges filed in Delaware County dog abuse
Dog found in trash bag in Summerdale
Consumer agency sues Navient over student loan repayments
More News
Top Video
Your Life: New program to help guide autistic teens through sex education
Inauguration coverage: Brian Taff and Sharrie Williams in DC
Sports Flash: Jamie Apody with Pete Mackanin
Today's Tip: Fitness with Shoshana Vitale
More Video