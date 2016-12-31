NEW YEAR'S EVE

FDNY rescues Ryan Seacrest from stuck elevator in Times Square
EMBED </>More News Videos

Entertainment reporter Sandy Kenyon has the latest details. (Photo/Ryan Seacrest)

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WPVI) --
New York's Bravest rescued TV host Ryan Seacrest from a stuck elevator leading to the New Year's Eve ball in Times Square Friday morning.

Seacrest, who hosts "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" was on his way to reveal the ball on ABC's Good Morning America when the elevator stopped, trapping him and some producers from GMA.

He posted this video on social media when it first happened at 7:39 a.m.:

Nine minutes later, they were still stuck. The producers were making calls, and trying to figure out what to do:

At 8:15 - more than 35 minutes later, the FDNY came to their rescue:

Seacrest thanked the firefighters and wished them a happy new year.
And then he made his appearance at the top with Jenny McCarthy:


Related Topics:
newsryan seacrestelevatorfdnynew year's eveTimes SquareNew York City
(Copyright ©2016 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
