NEWS

Feds: Philly police progressing after deadly force concerns

Philadelphia Police Department

PHILADELPHIA --
The Justice Department says the Philadelphia Police Department continues to make progress in its efforts to address concerns over its practices and use of deadly force.

The Philadelphia Police Department requested the federal probe in 2013 but since then tensions erupted nationwide around racial disparities in policing.

Federal officials in 2015 criticized Philadelphia police, saying their use of force was motivated by fear and disproportionately affected black people.

The Justice Department now is praising the police department as a potential model for swiftly addressing troubled practices and policies.

A federal interim report Friday shows Philadelphia police have completed more than two-thirds of the recommendations made for improvement.

Also, officer-involved shootings have declined in Philadelphia. The city reported 23 in 2015, down from more than 60 in 2007.
Related Topics:
newsphiladelphia policephiladelphia news
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
House Takes First Step to Repeal Obamacare
SB lanes closed after crash on Pa. Turnpike Northeast Extension
Feds Launch New Rail Crossing Safety Campaign
5 Cabinet Picks Who Broke With Trump's Policy Positions
5 Takeaways From Scathing Department of Justice Report on Chicago Policing
More News
Top Stories
SB lanes closed after crash on Pa. Turnpike Northeast Extension
Manner of death for fmr. NJ hospital CEO changed
Handcuffed suspect in custody after escaping police in Summerdale
Bucks school district apologizes for "adult content" in homework
Congress OKs first step to dismantle 'Obamacare'
NFL moves Steelers/Chiefs kickoff time
Health insurance data breach affects thousands in Delaware
Show More
Rescuers search for missing fisherman in Ocean County
Baby kidnapped in Florida 18 years ago found alive
Man and woman robbed on Schuylkill River Trail
Teen girl killed in Poconos skiing accident
Paralyzed detective who forgave shooter eulogized as hero
More News
Photos
2017 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
Local crews hit roads as snow falls across region
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
More Photos