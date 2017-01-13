Feds: Philly police progressing after deadly force concerns

The Justice Department says the Philadelphia Police Department continues to make progress in its efforts to address concerns over its practices and use of deadly force.The Philadelphia Police Department requested the federal probe in 2013 but since then tensions erupted nationwide around racial disparities in policing.Federal officials in 2015 criticized Philadelphia police, saying their use of force was motivated by fear and disproportionately affected black people.The Justice Department now is praising the police department as a potential model for swiftly addressing troubled practices and policies.A federal interim report Friday shows Philadelphia police have completed more than two-thirds of the recommendations made for improvement.Also, officer-involved shootings have declined in Philadelphia. The city reported 23 in 2015, down from more than 60 in 2007.