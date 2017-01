Smoke and flames heavily damaged a Chinese restaurant in the Wynnefield Heights section of Philadelphia.The fire started inside the kitchen of the Chun Hing restaurant around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday in the shopping center at Ford and Monument roads.Firefighters arrived to fire showing through the roof.They were able to quickly get the blaze under control.There were no reports of any injuries.L & I was called to the scene to inspect the property.