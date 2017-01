Fire crews battled a 2-alarm house blaze in Chester, Delaware County.The fire started before 5 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of 8th and Barclay streets.Firefighters arrived to flames showing in a twin row house. The blaze quickly spread to an adjoining home.Both homes appeared to be vacant. So far, no report of injuries.The flames were so intense that crews had to evacuate the building and fight only the exterior.So far, there is no word on what caused the blaze.