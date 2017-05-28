Fire destroys home in Hunting Park

HUNTING PARK (WPVI) --The Red Cross is assisting ten people after a fire destroyed a home in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia.
The fire started before 6 p.m. Sunday on the 600 block of West Annsbury Street.
Firefighters arrived to heavy flames throughout the house.
The fire damaged the houses on both sides of the burning home.
Fortunately, there were no injuries reported.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
