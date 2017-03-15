  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Fire, partial roof collapse in restaurant building on South Street

A fire led to a partial roof collapse in a building that houses a restaurant in South Philadelphia. (WPVI)

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Fire led to a partial roof collapse in a building that houses a restaurant in South Philadelphia.

The blaze broke out at 6 a.m. in the 1400 block of South Street.

It happened the building that houses Coco's Chicken and Waffles on the first floor and several apartments above.

Action News is told the fire broke out in a vent in the roof area.

Part of the roof collapsed before firefighters were able to get the upper hand.

There were no reports of injuries.

Fire investigators were working to determine what sparked the fire.

