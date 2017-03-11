NEWS

Firefighters battle 3-alarm blaze at West Philadelphia business

Firefighters were on the scene of a 3-alarm house fire in West Philadelphia.

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Firefighters were on the scene of a three-alarm fire at a business in West Philadelphia.

The blaze started around 9:15 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of 62nd and Arch streets.

Heavy flames and smoke were showing when crews arrived.

It took firefighters almost three hours to get the blaze under control.

The Red Cross is providing food, clothing and shelter for about 20 residents who are now displaced.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

