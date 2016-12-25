Firefighters help resident escape Willow Grove fire

Witness Kevin Carey, shared this video with .@6abc showing fire fighters trying to enter the burning home on the second floor pic.twitter.com/MBfpWs7zrj — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) December 25, 2016

Firefighters in Willow Grove, Montgomery County battled a house fire Christmas afternoon.It happened shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday along the 200 block of Barrett Road.Arriving firefighters helped one of the residents get out safely.No injuries have been reported.There is no word on a cause.