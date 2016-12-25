NEWS

Firefighters help resident escape Willow Grove fire

WILLOW GROVE, Pa. (WPVI) --
Firefighters in Willow Grove, Montgomery County battled a house fire Christmas afternoon.

It happened shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday along the 200 block of Barrett Road.

Arriving firefighters helped one of the residents get out safely.



No injuries have been reported.

There is no word on a cause.
Related Topics:
newspa. newsfire
(Copyright ©2016 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Singer George Michael Has Died at 53
Choir tragedy: A look at Russian ensemble wiped out by crash
Firefighters battle Glen Mills house fire
Royal Family Heads to Christmas Church Service Without the Queen
More News
Top Stories
Singer George Michael dies at age 53
PHOTOS: Remembering George Michael
Firefighters battle Glen Mills house fire
60 firefighters battle Upper Darby fire at home under construction
1 dead, 1 injured in South Philadelphia crash
George Washington re-enactors cross Delaware River
Carrie Fisher in stable condition, Debbie Reynolds says
Show More
Victim ID'd in fatal Christiana hit and run
81-year-old South Philadelphia store owner shot and killed
Choir tragedy: A look at Russian ensemble wiped out by crash
Trumps Attend Church Services on Christmas Eve
Obama in Hawaii: Dad-Daughters Day With Sasha, Malia
More News
Photos
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
Hundreds gather for vigil in honor of NJ State trooper
Foam fills Center City street after PECO substation explosion
More Photos