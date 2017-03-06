NEWS

Firefighters respond to school in Philadelphia's Logan section

Firefighters responded to a Philadelphia school for a small fire. (WPVI)

LOGAN (WPVI) --
Philadelphia firefighters responded to a Philadelphia middle school Monday morning.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. at the Jay Cooke Middle School in the city's Logan section.

Initial reports were that firefighters were called to the school for an odor of smoke, and that when they arrived they discovered a small fire inside the school.

A school district spokesperson now says that there was no fire, and that firefighters were called to the school for an "investigation." No other details have been released.

The district spokesperson said classes were not impacted by the incident.

