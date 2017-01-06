NEWS

Florida middle school teacher accused of asking teen for nude photos

(Orange County Sheriff's Office)

ORLANDO, Fla. --
An Orlando, Florida, middle school teacher is accused of requesting and receiving nude photos from one of his former teenage students.

News outlets report the Orange County Sheriff's Office says 31-year-old Andrew Montalvo was arrested Wednesday and charged with obscene communication.

Records show the seventh-grade Avalon Middle School civics teacher kept in contact through social media with the 16-year-old victim, whom he had taught when she was 14.

Investigators say Montalvo told deputies he was intoxicated when he asked the girl for the photos, which she sent to him.

Deputies say Montalvo also paid the victim and her friend $2,000 so they wouldn't turn over the messages to authorities.

Orange County Public Schools officials say Montalvo was relieved of duty Nov. 29. It's unclear if he has an attorney.
Related Topics:
newsteacher arrestedteachernude photosstudentsarrestu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Man Tries to Burglarize Spy Shop Selling Surveillance Cameras
Winter Weather to Sweep Across the Country With Rain and Snow
Menendez Brothers' Cousin Who Testified About Sexual Abuse Speaks Out
Hate crime, battery charges filed in Facebook beating
More News
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Sun and Clouds Today, More Snow Possible Saturday
6abc School Closings and Delays
UPDATED MAPS: Expected snow
Light snow falls in Pennsauken
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Local crews hit roads as snow falls across region
Residents outraged after water main break in NE Philly
At least 1 injured in Drexel Hill shooting
Show More
DA: Jury from elsewhere OK for Cosby trial, not venue switch
Sears closing 150 stores, 3 local Kmarts included
Hate crime, battery charges filed in Facebook beating
Former CIA Director Leaves Trump Transition Team
More News
Photos
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
Hundreds gather for vigil in honor of NJ State trooper
Foam fills Center City street after PECO substation explosion
More Photos