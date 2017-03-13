NEWS

Flight attendants sue American Airlines over Facebook posts

FILE: An American Airlines aircraft taxis to the gate.

By The Associated Press
Two flight attendants are suing American Airlines over harassing Facebook messages posted by male co-workers.

The women say American failed to enforce its policy prohibiting employees from making insults or disparaging comments about co-workers on social media. They are claiming sex discrimination and sexual harassment, and are seeking unspecified damages.

An American spokesman said Monday that the lawsuits have no merit. American is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

One of the flight attendants, Melissa Chinery of Philadelphia, said after announcing that she was seeking a union position she was harassed by a group of male flight attendants and called obscene names. She said confidential information about her was posted.

The other flight attendant, Laura Medlin, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, described similar harassment after resigning from a union position.

------
Related Topics:
newsphiladelphia newsamerican airlines
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
High winds off lake turn western New York home into an ice house
Winter storm to wreak havoc on Northeast travel
Northeast braces for late-winter wallop
1 dead in Southwest Philadelphia fire
GOP congressman defends racially charged tweet against critics
More News
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Blizzard Warning for parts of Pa. and NJ
Action News 9pm LIVE UPDATE
6abc School Closings and Delays
Philly declares snow emergency starting Monday night
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
State of Emergency for NJ ahead of snowstorm
Emergency proclamation issued for Pa. ahead of snow
Snow emergencies announced ahead of storm
Show More
SEPTA announces plan for snowstorm
NJ Transit announces service changes due to snow
Airlines begin to cancel flights at PHL ahead of storm
Amtrak announces snowstorm service plan
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Philadelphia Flower Show
2 dead, 3 hospitalized after car crash, fire in Camden County
Penn State raises $10,045,478.44 for THON 2017
PHOTOS: Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza
More Photos