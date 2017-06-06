NEWS

Florida woman let snake bite baby as learning opportunity

Florida woman let snake bite baby as learning opportunity. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on June 6, 2017. (WPVI)

SEBRING, Fla. --
A Florida woman is under investigation after apparently posting a video on Facebook showing a red rat snake biting her 1-year-old daughter.

The woman tells Tampa's ABC Action News she has no regrets for "introducing" the girl to the snake, which she found in the driveway of her home near Sebring. The station reports the Highlands County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

The woman, who wasn't identified because she's not been charged, says "people are too sensitive." She has deleted the Facebook video.

She says the snake bit her and her son several times and "didn't leave a mark." She thought it was a good opportunity to "introduce" the girl to the snake without her getting hurt.

She says it's important to teach her kids how to handle wildlife and what to avoid.

(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
