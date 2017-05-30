NEWS

Fmr. NJ fire chief pleads guilty to using station computer to share child porn

AUDUBON PARK, N.J. (WPVI) --
A former fire chief pleaded guilty Tuesday to using a computer at the fire station to share child pornography.

Forty-six-year-old John Terruso is the former chief of the Audubon Park Volunteer Fire Company.

Investigators found more than 1,000 files of suspected child pornography on the computers back in June of 2015.

Terruso pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree distribution of child pornography and third-degree possession of 100 or more files of child pornography.

Sentencing is set for late August.
