Former Trump Taj Mahal being sold to Hard Rock Cafe owners

A person walks from the Trump Taj Mahal, early Monday, Oct. 10, 2016, in Atlantic City, N.J. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)

ATLANTIC CITY (WPVI) --
The former Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort in Atlantic City is being sold to the parent company of the Hard Rock Cafe.

Icahn Enterprise L.P. announced Wednesday they have entered an agreement to sell the Taj Mahal to a group of investors led by Hard Rock International.

IEP acquired the Taj Mahal in February 2016.

The Taj Mahal ceased its casino and hotel operations on October 10, 2016.

IEP says the sale does not include the former Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, which the company "continues to own and market for sale."

In a statement, Carl C. Icahn, Chairman of Icahn Enterprises, says:

"We at IEP are extremely happy with our ownership of the Tropicana Casino & Resort, and after considerable analysis and deliberation we determined that we only wanted to own one operating casino property in Atlantic City. A sale of the Taj Mahal therefore represents the optimal outcome for us. We wish Hard Rock and its partners the best of luck with the Taj Mahal."

