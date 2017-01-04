NEWS

Free marijuana to be handed out at Trump inauguration

Group to hand out free marijuana

WASHINGTON --
A group of marijuana legalization advocates plan to hand out thousands of joints during President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

Pro-marijuana organization DCMJ will begin distributing the 4,200 joints at 8 a.m. on Jan. 20 on the west side of Dupont Circle. The participants will then walk to the National Mall.

At four minutes and 20 seconds into Trump's speech, DCMJ founder Adam Eidinger says protesters will light up.

He says the giveaway is legal as long as it's done on District of Columbia land. Those smoking on federal land risk arrest.

Eidinger says the group wants to send a message that the federal government should legalize cannabis.

Marijuana advocates are concerned about what actions attorney general nominee Sen. Jeff Sessions of Alabama would take on the issue. Sessions has previously spoken out against marijuana legalization.
Related Topics:
newsmarijuanafree stuffdonald trumpwashington d.c.u.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump's Mockery of Intelligence Agencies Could Undermine Their Relations
All clear given at Cherry Hill school after threat
NTSB investigates NYC rail crash; 100 suffer minor injuries
Classified Election Hacking Report Complete, Obama to Be Briefed
Multi-alarm fire at Lehigh County greenhouse
More News
Top Stories
Macy's to close 68 stores, 4 in Philadelphia area
AccuWeather: Temperatures Crash, Friday Morning Snow
Death of girl, 8, under investigation in Camden County
46 injured in SEPTA trolley collision
Man riding dirt bike struck by tractor trailer in Wilmington
AP: Biden plans University of Delaware partnership
NJ man accused of wife's murder appears in court
Show More
Police: Philadelphia woman making threats against Pa. Lottery
Hazmat investigation in Manayunk
Woman finds boyfriend shot dead in Holmesburg apartment
State ordered to provide Abu-Jamal with hepatitis C treatment
Shoppers alter purchases amid Philly beverage tax
More News
Photos
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
Hundreds gather for vigil in honor of NJ State trooper
Foam fills Center City street after PECO substation explosion
More Photos