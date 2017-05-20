Friends of missing teen describe plunge into Delaware River

Friends of teen huddled together by DE River in Torresdale where 16 y/o Antoine Fox went missing Fri night @6abc pic.twitter.com/gTG5SCqLrP — Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) May 21, 2017

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2017240" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Search for missing teen called off: Annie McCormick reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on May 20, 2017.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2015619" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Crews search for missing teen in Delaware River. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6am on May 20, 2017.

Friends of 16-year-old Antoine Fox clung to each other near the Delaware River where he went missing Friday night.Emergency crews had already called off their search for the day and planned to resume Sunday morning, weather-permitting.Standing near the river, one of those friends, Kendall Cesar, told Action News about the terrifying moments less than 24 hours before when he and another teen jumped in with Antoine."You're trying to save someone else's life, but you're panicking at the same time," said Cesar.The teens jumped in by the Linden Avenue boat ramp in the Torresdale section of Philadelphia.But the current proved too much, and the three got separated."Once you got below, it was like pitch black," said Cesar. "And we're, like, 'Where is the top?' It's hard to keep track of where you are. You start to float out."A fourth friend jumped in to help.Bystanders on the shore called 911. The call came in after 10:30 p.m.Fox's father was on the shoreline Saturday afternoon while the Philadelphia Police Marine Unit scoured the river."My son would not jump over that gate to jump into some 9, 12 feet of water and can't swim," he said. "That's the bottom line."He says he wants more details."My son is a beautiful son, a good kid, never hurt nobody," he said. "I don't understand what's going on now."His friends said this about Fox, whom they call a little brother:"When you get to know him, he sticks to your heart," said Devhin Thompson. "Because that's the kind of person he was."Northeast Detectives have interviewed the three teens who jumped in with Fox.And they have pulled video from the scene as the investigation into the incident continues.After calling off their search at 5 p.m. Saturday, police, firefighters, divers, and the U.S. Coast Guard planned to resume Sunday morning, weather-permitting.----------