  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
NEWS

Funeral set for trooper shot during domestic incident
EMBED </>More News Videos

Memorial services held for a Pennsylvania State Trooper killed in the line of duty in Blair County

ALTOONA, Pa. (WPVI) --
A funeral is set for a 23-year-old state trooper who was fatally shot last week while investigating a domestic incident in rural central Pennsylvania.

Hundreds of people paid respects Wednesday at the visitation for Trooper Landon Weaver at the Blair County Convention Center in Altoona. The funeral will be held there Thursday morning, followed by burial at a cemetery in Martinsburg.

Police say 32-year-old Jason Robison shot and killed Weaver on Friday as the trooper was talking to him about alleged violations of a protective order.

Police tracked Robison to an unoccupied mobile home nearby, and shot and killed him after they say he didn't comply with orders and made threats.
Related Topics:
newspennsylvania newsshootingofficer injured
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Memorial service held for slain Pennsylvania trooper
Police: Suspect in trooper's death shot, killed during encounter
NEWS
Crews battle apartment blaze in Tioga-Nicetown
Mexican Official Who Helped Arrange Trump Visit Returns to High Office
Mom sentenced to 30 years in 1991 death of 5-year-old son in NJ
Action News Update
B-52 Bomber Loses Engine During Training Flight
More News
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Cold Today, Snow Tonight
WEATHER MAPS: Expected snow
Mom sentenced to 30 years in 1991 death of 5-year-old son in NJ
Macy's to close 68 stores, 4 in Philadelphia area
Crews battle apartment blaze in Tioga-Nicetown
Billy Joel returning to Citizens Bank Park in September
Senator: Russia's election meddling should alarm Americans
Show More
Man shot by stray bullet standing on Kensington porch
Man dies after being shot in the head in Strawberry Mansion
Police: Charges coming in Chicago beating aired on Facebook
Truck crash causes power outage in Burholme
War of words between top Philly officials after viral cop video
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Man shot by stray bullet standing on Kensington porch
Man dies after being shot in the head in Strawberry Mansion
Truck crash causes power outage in Burholme
More Video