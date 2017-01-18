NEWS

George H.W. Bush now in intensive care; Barbara Bush also hospitalized
EMBED </>More News Videos

Former President George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized but the 92-year-old is "fine" and expected to go home in a few days, his chief of staff told area media early Wednesday.

HOUSTON, Texas --
Former President George H.W. Bush was admitted to an intensive care unit on Wednesday, and his wife, Barbara, was hospitalized as a precaution, according to his spokesman.

The former president was admitted to the ICU at a Houston hospital to "address an acute respirator problem stemming from pneumonia," family spokesman Jim McGrath said in a statement. McGrath said the former first lady was hospitalized as a precaution after experiencing fatigue and coughing.

George Bush was taken to the hospital over the weekend for shortness of breath. McGrath said earlier Wednesday that the 92-year-old Bush was responding well to treatments.

The 41st president was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on Saturday, McGrath said in an email to The Associated Press.

"Doctors and everyone are very pleased, and we hope to have him out soon," McGrath said.

Bush's chief of staff, Jean Becker, told the Houston Chronicle and KHOU-TV that Bush was expected to go home in a couple of days.

Bush, who served as U.S. president from 1989 to 1993, has a form of Parkinson's disease and uses a motorized scooter or a wheelchair for mobility. He was hospitalized in Maine in 2015 after falling at his summer home and breaking a bone in his neck, and was hospitalized in Houston the previous December for about a week for shortness of breath. He spent Christmas 2012 in intensive care for a bronchitis-related cough and other issues.

Despite the loss of mobility, Bush celebrated his 90th birthday by making a tandem parachute jump in Kennebunkport, Maine. Last summer, Bush led a group of 40 wounded warriors on a fishing trip at the helm of his speedboat, three days after his 92nd birthday celebration.

Bush's office announced earlier this month that he and his wife of more than 70 years, Barbara, would not attend Donald Trump's inauguration this week due to the former president's age and health.

George Herbert Walker Bush, born June 12, 1924, in Milton, Massachusetts, also served as a congressman, CIA director and Ronald Reagan's vice president.

His son, George W. Bush, was elected president in 2000 and served two terms. Another son, Jeb - a former Florida governor - made an unsuccessful bid for the GOP nomination in 2016. Only one other U.S. president, John Adams, had a son who also became president.
Related Topics:
newsgeorge h.w. bushu.s. & worldhospitalillness
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
60 Democratic Congress Members Planning to Skip Inauguration
LIVE: Obama's last presidential news conference
Trump Hopes Congressional Democrats Will 'Reconsider' Inauguration Snub, Adviser Says
Trump's Pick for EPA Testifies That Climate Change Is No Hoax
Woman in Montco court over drug overdose death
More News
Top Stories
LIVE: Obama's last presidential news conference
Christie: No Trump role because wife refused to move
Woman in Montco court over drug overdose death
Security guard charged with murder in bar shooting
Slip-and-fall bandits sought in Verizon store robbery
Trump encouraging crowd for inauguration events
Aw rats! Philadelphia ranked #1 for rodents
Show More
Metal debris crashes onto car, injures dog on I-676
Family says smoke detectors help them escape burning home
Search for missing elderly man in Montco
Pit bull attack in Atlanta kills 1 child, injures 2 others
"Little Nicky" Scarfo, ex-Philly mob boss, dies in prison
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Slip-and-fall bandits sought in Verizon store robbery
Suspected dog thief targeting Chester County neighborhood
Man, 33, critical after shooting in Wilmington
More Video