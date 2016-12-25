NEWS

George Washington re-enactors cross Delaware River

Revolutionary War re-enactors walk along a path before the re-enactment of Gen. George Washington's Christmas Day crossing to New Jersey on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)

WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. --
George Washington and his troops have made their annual Christmas Day trip across the Delaware River.

The 64th annual re-enactment of Washington's daring Christmas 1776 crossing of the river took the group from Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania, to Titusville, New Jersey, on Sunday afternoon.

The annual Christmas tradition drew large crowds of families and fans of history to both sides of the Delaware River in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Boats ferried 2,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 18 cannons across the river during the original crossing. Washington's troops marched 8 miles downriver before battling Hessian mercenaries in the streets of Trenton.

Thirty Hessians were killed, and two Continental soldiers froze to death on the march.
Related Topics:
newspa. newschristmas
Load Comments
NEWS
Singer George Michael Has Died at 53
Choir tragedy: A look at Russian ensemble wiped out by crash
Firefighters help resident escape Willow Grove fire
Firefighters battle Glen Mills house fire
Royal Family Heads to Christmas Church Service Without the Queen
More News
Top Stories
Singer George Michael dies at age 53
PHOTOS: Remembering George Michael
Firefighters battle Glen Mills house fire
Firefighters help resident escape Willow Grove fire
60 firefighters battle Upper Darby fire at home under construction
1 dead, 1 injured in South Philadelphia crash
Carrie Fisher in stable condition, Debbie Reynolds says
Show More
Victim ID'd in fatal Christiana hit and run
81-year-old South Philadelphia store owner shot and killed
Choir tragedy: A look at Russian ensemble wiped out by crash
Trumps Attend Church Services on Christmas Eve
Obama in Hawaii: Dad-Daughters Day With Sasha, Malia
More News
Photos
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
Hundreds gather for vigil in honor of NJ State trooper
Foam fills Center City street after PECO substation explosion
More Photos