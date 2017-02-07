NEWS

Germany: Merkel selfie refugee seeks Facebook injunction

EMBED </>More News Videos

A Syrian refugee pictured in a 2015 selfie with German Chancellor Angela Merkel is now suing Facebook. (WPVI)

BERLIN --
A Syrian refugee pictured in a 2015 selfie with German Chancellor Angela Merkel is seeking an injunction that would oblige Facebook to identify and delete posts on its site which wrongly link him to crimes committed by migrants.

Anas Modamani's case is being heard Monday at the state court in the Bavarian city of Wuerzburg, where his lawyer Chan-jo Jun is based.

At issue are two types of posts: one in which Modamani was identified as one of several migrant youths who tried to set fire to a homeless man at a Berlin subway station in December, and a second in which Modamani and Merkel appear in a photo montage with the truck used to attack a Christmas market in the city.

The original posts have since been removed.
Related Topics:
newsrefugeessyriau.s. & worldfacebookselfiebig talkerstrending
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Army Will Grant Easement Allowing Dakota Access Pipeline Construction to Resume
Robbers targeting gas stations in Westampton, N.J.
Flu Takes a Toll in NYC, With 4 Children Reported Dead
At Least 4 Tornadoes Reported in Southeastern Louisiana
Women targeted in series of robberies in NW Philadelphia
More News
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Up to 8" of snow in spots on Thursday
Bucks Co. child rape suspect to judge: 'I'm scared to death'
Man, woman killed in crash on Route 422 identified
Senate, with Pence's vote, confirms DeVos as ed. sec.
Georgetown Hoyas help crash victims on way to Villanova game
Car thefts on the rise in South Philadelphia
Pa. college student sentenced for smartphone controlling software
Show More
Women targeted in series of robberies in NW Philadelphia
Robbers targeting gas stations in Westampton, N.J.
Gov. Wolf seeks cuts, revenues to plug $3B budget gap
Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil pipeline
Police: Naked man drove stolen cab through Rittenhouse Square
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
AccuWeather: Up to 8" of snow in spots on Thursday
Bucks Co. child rape suspect to judge: 'I'm scared to death'
Women targeted in series of robberies in NW Philadelphia
More Video