NEWS

Girl, 16, struck by train in Southwest Philadelphia

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A 16-year-old girl was struck by a train in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday near 58th Street and Grays Avenue.

Police say the girl was struck by a CSX train while walking along the track area.

Action News is told the girl lost her footing and grabbed the passing train.

Her feet became caught underneath the train.

One foot had to be amputated and other was severely crushed.

Medics transported the teen to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia in severely critical condition.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
newsphiladelphia newschild injuredtrain accidentSouthwest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Georgia special election candidates to debate
Viewer's guide to James Comey's upcoming testimony
Coroner: Mother shot 2 kids, self in Lancaster County
US-backed offensive to retake Raqqa from ISIS begins
More News
Top Stories
Fmr. FBI Director Comey's prepared testimony released
Radnor police: 4 in custody in Chipotle drug investigation
NJ State Police trooper crashes cruiser in Salem Co.
Two SB lanes of Del. Memorial Bridge reopen after fire
Coroner: Mother shot 2 kids, self in Lancaster County
Trump picks former DOJ official and Christie lawyer to head FBI
Police ID boys involved in attack on mentally challenged man in Germantown
Show More
Local teen with cystic fibrosis named Co-Athlete of the Year
7-Eleven clerk robbed at gunpoint in Roxborough
Hearing postponed for Amtrak engineer charged in fatal crash
Wilmington police investigate after boy, 6, shot in the head
Police: Friends filmed man dragging kitten to death
More News
Photos
Family sues over unarmed man's shooting by Philly cop
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
PHOTOS: 2017 NFL Draft in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: The amazing sights of Winterthur's Point-to-Point
More Photos