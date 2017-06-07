Girl, 16, struck by train in Southwest Philadelphia

A 16-year-old girl was struck by a train in Southwest Philadelphia.It happened around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday near 58th Street and Grays Avenue.Police say the girl was struck by a CSX train while walking along the track area.Action News is told the girl lost her footing and grabbed the passing train.Her feet became caught underneath the train.One foot had to be amputated and other was severely crushed.Medics transported the teen to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia in severely critical condition.----------