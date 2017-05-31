NEWS

Girl, 7, found critically injured after domestic incident in Olney section of Philadelphia

Girl, 7, extremely critical after incident in Olney: Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at 5:30 a.m. on May 31, 2017. (WPVI)

By
OLNEY (WPVI) --
Philadelphia Police are investigating how a 7-year-old girl who is hospitalized in extremely critical condition became unresponsive in her home.

Police were called to a home on the 5500 block of North American Street in the Olney section of Philadelphia around 1 a.m. Wednesday.


A woman told police her 18-year-old son had taken off with her car. The responding officer asked for the car's registration.

Authorities say the woman went down to the basement to look for the paperwork. That is when the woman says she discovered her 7-year-old daughter with a bag over her head.

The girl was not breathing.


The woman hysterically ran out of the house with her daughter in her arms. The officer began CPR on the girl.

Backup officers arrived and police continued to perform CPR in the back of the police vehicle as they rushed to Einstein Medical Center.

The girl is in extremely critical condition.

Chief Inspector Scott Small says the vehicle that was reported stolen, that had initially brought police to the home, was recovered at 3rd and Champlost Streets, a few blocks from the home.
Police say the vehicle had crashed.

The 18-year-old man had ran off on foot. People continue to search for him.
