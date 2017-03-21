NEWS

10-year-old girl dies in rodeo barrel racing accident in Texas

EMBED </>More News Videos

Rhonda and her husband, Brian Faust, told KBTX that for the last six months, Piper focused on competing in the rodeo. It's what she loved the most. (KTRK)

CALDWELL, TX --
A tragic accident has struck a Texas community where a 10-year-old girl died after a barrel racing accident at the rodeo.

Piper Faust was getting ready to compete in barrel racing Saturday at the Caldwell Rodeo when her horse was spooked and fell backwards on top of her, according to KBTX-TV in Bryan, Texas.

Piper's mother, Rhonda Faust, said that she did everything with all of her heart, competing in rodeo, dance and softball.

"She had an all-around spirit that was just infectious, with a beautiful smile. ... Her smile just made you smile," Rhonda said.

Rhonda and her husband, Brian Faust, told KBTX that for the last six months, Piper focused on competing in the rodeo. It's what she loved the most.

"I think her heart stopped in the arena. She left her soul where she loved it," Brian said.

Loved ones have created a GoFundMe page for Piper. As of Monday morning, more than $18,000 had been donated.
Related Topics:
newshorseschild deathu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Former aides set to testify against Penn State ex-president
Thailand's coin-eating turtle dies of intestinal blockage
See surveillance video from $1M Philly jewelry store heist
Tillerson to skip NATO summit, travel to Russia next month
More News
Top Stories
Feds to announce charges against Philly DA Seth Williams
See surveillance video from $1M Philly jewelry store heist
Serious crash on I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia
Police: Teenager behind traffic violation scam in Chesco
Suspended attorney convicted of taking daughter on the run
Police: Willow Grove man charged with distributing child porn
Special election in Philly to fill vacant Pa. House seat
Show More
Former aides set to testify against Penn State ex-president
School bus involved in crash in Bucks Co.
Man shot and killed in Olney ID'd
Organizers cancel Philadelphia Cinco de Mayo celebration
Boy dies in Tioga-Nicetown restaurant shooting; suspects sought
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Police: Teenager behind traffic violation scam in Chesco
School bus involved in crash in Bucks Co.
No electronics on some US-bound jets from Mideast, Africa
More Video