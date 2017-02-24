AMBER ALERT

Girl, father at center of Amber Alert found after Pa. crash

A suspect in an Amber Alert, and the child being sought, were found in Centre Co., Pa.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WPVI) --
An Amber Alert for a Connecticut girl, that had been extended to both Pennsylvania and New Jersey, has been cancelled.

Police say the girl, six-year-old Aylin Sofia Hernandez, has been found safe.

Her father, Oscar Hernandez, is now in custody. He was wanted for stabbing two women, including Aylin's mother, who died from her injuries.

Pennsylvania State Police said they were found on I-99 in Centre County, Pa. after a crash.

There was no immediate word on the circumstances of that crash.



It all began around 2:45 a.m. Friday in Bridgeport when police found the two stabbing victims.

The police chief said that Aylin's mother died and another woman was injured in the attack, which occurred when the two came home and an argument ensued.

Aylin's mother lived in the house with the suspect and their daughter.

Police Chief Armando Perez called it a domestic violence attack, "the ugly side of domestic violence, alcohol and drugs." One of the victims was stabbed 14 times, he said.

There had been no previous calls to the home, but Hernandez had a restraining order in place as a result of an assault on another woman, said Perez.

