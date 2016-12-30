NEWS

Girl reunited with mother after kidnapping in California
A 6-year old California girl's reunion with her relieved mother was captured on camera. (WPVI)

A 6-year old California girl's reunion with her relieved mother was captured on camera.

The two embraced in a hug after police found her yesterday.

The mother told police she was inside a Los Angeles laundromat Thursday afternoon.

And that's when someone jumped into her Lexus and
took off with her daughter still inside the vehicle.

The suspect let the girl out of the car.

But the search continues this morning for the suspect and the vehicle.
