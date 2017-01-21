NEWS

Gold alert issued for missing man in Delaware

NEW CASTLE, Del. (WPVI) --
Police have issued a Gold Alert for a missing man from New Castle, Delaware.

Forty-five-year-old William H. Saxton was last seen around 9:21 p.m. Friday on DuPont Highway in the area of Memorial Drive.

Police say there is real concern for his safety and welfare.

Saxton is described as 5'06" tall, 180 lbs. with short brown hair and hazel eyes. He has an average build and has a light complexion.

He was last seen wearing bright orange sneakers, black jeans and a gray pea coat.

If anyone has any information to his whereabouts, please call 302-834-2620 or by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.
Related Topics:
newsmissing manNew Castle
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Enormous crowd gathers for Women's March on Washington
U.S. Will Not Take Part in Syria Peace Talks in Kazakhstan
Police: Woman forced into sex act during home invasion
Body of a man found on railroad tracks in Hunting Park
More News
Top Stories
Women's March on Philly crowd more than doubled prediction
Woman stabbed to death in Southwest Philadelphia
Enormous crowd gathers for Women's March on Washington
360 View: What it looks like to be at the Women's March on Washington
PHOTOS: Women's Marches around the world
Police: Woman forced into sex act during home invasion
Trump praises the CIA, bristles over inaugural crowd counts
Show More
Bridge linking Pennsylvania, New Jersey to remain closed
Police: Transgender woman assaulted near City Hall
Police: Woman shoots man in Manayunk apartment
1 of 2 men shot in Wilmington has died
Donald Trump sworn in as 45th US president
More News
Photos
2017 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
Local crews hit roads as snow falls across region
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
More Photos