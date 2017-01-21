Gold alert issued for missing man in Delaware

Police have issued a Gold Alert for a missing man from New Castle, Delaware.Forty-five-year-old William H. Saxton was last seen around 9:21 p.m. Friday on DuPont Highway in the area of Memorial Drive.Police say there is real concern for his safety and welfare.Saxton is described as 5'06" tall, 180 lbs. with short brown hair and hazel eyes. He has an average build and has a light complexion.He was last seen wearing bright orange sneakers, black jeans and a gray pea coat.If anyone has any information to his whereabouts, please callor by contacting